No matter the winter snowfall, the warmth of early spring creates brush fire concerns

 
It’s been a long, wet winter. But for local fire companies and state conservation officials, some of the toughest months are coming up.

April into May is brush-fire and forest-fire season.

The region has received nearly 15 inches of rain and more than 52 inches of snow over the winter, according to the National Weather Service, but it will mean very little once warm weather sets in.

“It’s going to come down to how much rain we get in the spring,” said Norvelt fire Chief Matt Zelenak. “Generally, if it’s a dry April, that change of seasons before everything turns green will mean a lot of brush fires.”

The same holds true for the men and women who battle fires on state forestland.

“April is typically the peak of our fire activity,” said Mike Kern, forest fire protections chief for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “With our climate, we have a lot of short-term weather, and that has an effect. People’s grass is still brown, and if that gets dry, it can go up and a fire can spread quickly.”

DCNR’s District 4, which includes Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Greene and Somerset counties, had 41 wildfires in 2017. That burned a total of just under 60 acres.

Zelenak said his department responded last year to more than 20 brush fires in the Mt. Pleasant area alone.

Richard Lewis, president of the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, said a wet spring is the main deterrent against brush and forest fires.

“My experience was you could have a heck of a wet winter, but if you run into a period of two or three weeks’ drought in March or April, the ground might be wet underneath, but the stuff on top of the forest floor is like tinder,” Lewis said.

As winter changes over into spring, gradual leaf growth on forest trees means sunlight has a direct path to the forest floor.

“You get some hot weather, you get some wind that dries things out,” Lewis said. “And with no tree cover, there’s nothing stopping the sun from drying out the leaf litter.

“It gets better in late April — the leaf cover comes on, and things start to green up.”

Pennsylvania’s mercurial weather means firefighters are constantly keeping an eye on the conditions.

“With the way our climate is here, things can change in a couple days,” Kern said. “Once it starts to dry out, if it doesn’t rain for 10 days or a couple weeks? It doesn’t matter how much snow and rain we got over the winter — there’s the potential for a fire.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.