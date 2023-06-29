FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Canada Day fireworks in Montreal cancelled because of wildfire smoke

 
MONTREAL (AP) — Canada Day fireworks planned for Saturday night in Montreal have been cancelled as air-quality concerns persist because of wildfires burning in northern Quebec.

The Canadian wildfires have shrouded much of the U.S. and parts of Canada in smoky haze.

Stephane Guertin of Tandem Communication, which represents the organizer of the Canada Day event, said Thursday that public health officials were unable to say if smog warnings would persist through Saturday. But he said the organizer did not want to put another pollutant in the air.

Other news
Smoke rises from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres, causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Over 1,000 evacuees return to Arizona homes with brush fire now 30% contained
More than 1,000 people have returned to their homes in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale after firefighters declared a brush fire to be 30% contained.
People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires drifts into Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rain hasn’t quelled Canadian wildfires, and more smoky haze is on the way, officials say
Canadian officials say heavy rain in Quebec in recent days missed the places where wildfires are most active, and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue.
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Smoke from Canada wildfires is increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky.
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Rainfall likely won’t be enough to extinguish Quebec wildfires causing US smoke, officials say
Canadian officials say rainfall likely won’t be enough to extinguish the wildfires ravaging northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames as the country surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires this week.

Canada Day celebrates the anniversary of the country’s confederation.

The announcement comes the day after amusement park La Ronde said it would cancel fireworks scheduled for Thursday because of air-quality concerns.

Dr. David Kaiser, deputy medical director of Montreal’s public health department, said fireworks shows can lead to high concentrations of air pollutants in nearby areas.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Montreal and Laval areas due to fine particulate matter from forest fires.

There are 490 fires burning nationally, with 255 of them considered to be out of control. Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency is reporting 110 active fires.

Canada has already surpassed the record for area burned. Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. A record 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometers) of Canada has burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.