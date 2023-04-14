Jury convicts former Alabama legislator of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker was convicted Friday of theft after his former employer accused him of stealing, court records show.

Court records show that a Montgomery County jury convicted former state Rep. Will Dismukes of first-degree theft. The indictment accused Dismukes of taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Flooring. The charges were brought after the company contacted the district attorney.

Dismukes had maintained his innocence. His attorney told news outlets in 2021, after the indictment was announced, that the matter was a civil dispute.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told WSFA that he was pleased with the verdict and will be seeking significant prison time. Sentencing is set for May 4.

“Dismukes’ thievery cost a local business thousands of dollars in stolen revenue,” Bailey told the station.

Dismukes served in the Alabama House of Representatives as a Republican representing Prattville. He lost to a primary challenger last year.

Dismukes had faced calls for his resignation after participating in a celebration marking the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forrest — the Confederate general who was also an early Ku Klux Klan leader.