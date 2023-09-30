Matthew Downing throws for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Elon hands William & Mary its first loss

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Chandler Brayboy caught four passes for 109 yards and a score and Elon beat William & Mary 14-6 on Saturday.

Elon (3-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association) handed William & Mary (4-1, 2-1), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches’ poll, its first loss of the season. William & Mary was looking to equal a school record with its 12th consecutive regular-season victory. The Tribe also entered having won a school-record nine straight CAA games and eight consecutive regular-season road games.

Both of Downing’s touchdown passes came on third down. Brayboy’s 16-yard score early in the fourth quarter ended William & Mary’s string of three straight games without allowing an offensive touchdown.

Downing scrambled to his right on third-and-8 and found Jamarien Dalton in the back corner of the end zone with 5:54 left to extend their lead to seven points. It was Dalton’s third touchdown reception of the season.

William & Mary went on a 53-yard drive to get into the red zone in the closing seconds before Jaidyn Denis and Cazeem Moore combined on a tackle to stop Darius Wilson on a fourth-and-3 scramble.

Malachi Imoh carried it 27 times for 132 yards for the Tribe.

