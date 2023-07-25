FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Springboks try new Williams-Libbok halfback pairing in 9 changes for Argentina

Australia's Len Ikitau, right, is challenged by South Africa's Manie Libbok, left, and teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia's Len Ikitau, right, is challenged by South Africa's Manie Libbok, left, and teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett is tackled by South Africa's Damian Willemse during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 15, 2023. ( Alan Lee/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand's Beauden Barrett is tackled by South Africa's Damian Willemse during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 15, 2023. ( Alan Lee/Photosport via AP)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will start a new halfback pairing of Grant Williams and Manie Libbok against Argentina on Saturday in a final home game before its Rugby World Cup title defense.

Scrumhalf Williams was picked on Tuesday to make his first start for the Springboks and Libbok was given the No. 10 jersey and a second test start in two of nine changes for the last round of a shortened Rugby Championship.

The changes follow a 35-20 loss for the Springboks in New Zealand that coach Jacques Nienaber called “bitterly disappointing.”

Other news
Australian coach Eddie Jones kicks the ball as he warms -up his players ahead of the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
British and Irish Lions to play 3 tests on a 9-match Australian tour in 2025
The British and Irish Lions will play a combined Australia-New Zealand team in Adelaide in one of nine matches on their 2025 tour of Australia.
Argentinian players celebrate a try by teammate Juan Martin Gonzalez during the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Argentina edges Australia on last-minute try in Rugby Championship
A last-minute try to No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez gave Argentina a 34-31 Rugby Championship win over Australia after recalled winger Mark Nawaqanitawase appeared to have given the Wallabies a win with a 95-meter intercept try with five minutes remaining.
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe runs at New Zealand's Ardie Savea during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 15, 2023. ( Aaron Gillions/Photosport via AP)
Will Jordan’s 22nd try in 22nd test sends All Blacks clear of Springboks in Rugby Championship
New Zealand has beaten South Africa 35-20 to all but claim the Rugby Championship for the third straight year and disrupt the world champion’s buildup to the World Cup.
New Zealand's All Blacks team wave to fans after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
All Blacks, Springboks meet in likely Rugby Championship decider at Auckland
After promising starts to the year, the All Blacks and world champion Springboks face a moment of truth in their contest for the Rugby Championship and preparation for the World Cup when they meet Saturday in Auckland.

Nienaber has pursued a policy of rotating his players in the buildup to the Rugby World Cup in France and continued that by also bringing back No. 8 Duane Vermeulen to captain the team in a changed backrow alongside flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden. They were reunited after starting in the 43-12 win over Australia on July 8.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, who was captain against New Zealand, kept his place in the starting lineup but has a new second-row partner in Marvin Orie, who is also recalled after playing against Australia. Malcolm Marx starts at hooker in place of Bongi Mbonambi.

Nienaber also made changes in the backline, with Jesse Kriel at outside center for his first test of the year and Kurt-Lee Arendse back on the left wing after he scored three tries against Australia but wasn’t used against New Zealand. Right wing Cheslin Kolbe and fullback Willie le Roux kept their places after starting in New Zealand.

South Africa will travel to Argentina and then play Wales and New Zealand in Europe in its three World Cup warm-up games next month.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports