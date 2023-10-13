New Zealand wins toss and chooses to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Star batter and inspirational captain Kane Williamson is playing his first match at the Cricket World Cup for New Zealand after a long-term knee injury.

Williamson won the toss for his team on Friday and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Opener Will Young was left out for Williamson, who had sustained his injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

Williamson will bat at No. 3, a spot occupied in the first two games by Rachin Ravindra, who will open for New Zealand against Bangladesh. Ravindra scored 123 not out and 51 in his two outings.

Pacer Tim Southee is still unavailable for selection. Leg spinner Ish Sodhi misses out again.

Bangladesh brought back all-rounder Mahmudullah into the side with bowler Sheikh Mahedi Hasan left out.

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium should be spin-friendly once again. In two ODIs at Chepauk this year — both contested between India and Australia — spinners have taken 17 wickets.

The Black Caps are second in the points’ table with four points, behind South Africa on net run-rate. New Zealand routed England by nine wickets and defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs.

Bangladesh is sixth after beating Afghanistan by six wickets and losing to England by 137 runs.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

___

