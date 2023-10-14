Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan nominated
Trump fraud trial
Solar eclipse
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Sports

NZ captain Kane Williamson fractures thumb but will stay at Cricket World Cup

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field after retiring hurt during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 of 2 | 

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson leaves the field after retiring hurt during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson reacts after a ball hit his thumb during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
2 of 2 | 

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson reacts after a ball hit his thumb during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
 
Share

CHENNAI, India (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has a fractured thumb but will remain at the Cricket World Cup in hopes of playing next month.

Williamson was hit on the thumb as he ran through for a single in Friday’s victory over Bangladesh. An X-ray revealed an undisplaced fracture, New Zealand Cricket announced Saturday.

Williamson had returned from seven months out with a knee injury and scored 78 in the eight-wicket win.

Tom Blundell will travel to India as backup. Williamson will remain with the squad and is aiming to be available for the final pool matches next month.

Other news
FILE - England's Alastair Cook, in his last ever batting innings before retiring from test cricket, walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of India's Hanuma Vihari for 147 runs during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from cricket on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 after deciding against seeking a renewal of his contract at Essex, his long-time county team. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Former England captain Alastair Cook announces his retirement from cricket
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Williamson returns to help New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
As crowded as it gets at the Cricket World Cup: India vs Pakistan before 100,000-plus spectators

“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation,” coach Gary Stead said.

“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament,” he added.

New Zealand will next play Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday.

___

AP Cricket World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket