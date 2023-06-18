Parking lot party shooting leaves many people hurt in suburban Chicago

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Multiple people were shot early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, TV stations reported.

Video showed the parking lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office was in charge of the investigation but said it had no details to release.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”