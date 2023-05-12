High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|15
|.483
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|13
|16
|.448
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|18
|.357
|10
___
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 8, Jersey Shore 4
Rome 3, Asheville 1, 1st Game
Asheville 5, Rome 4, 2nd game
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 5
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4, 2nd game
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 4, Jersey Shore 3
Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1
Rome 9, Asheville 4
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2
Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 7
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Asheville at Rome, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.