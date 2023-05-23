AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 23, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2316.590
Wilmington (Washington)2018.526
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2019.5133
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1819.4864
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1718.4864
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1521.417

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2314.622
Rome (Atlanta)2018.526
Greenville (Boston)1919.500
Asheville (Houston)1819.4865
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1819.4865
Hickory (Texas)1324.35110

___

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2, 1st game

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 1, 2nd game

Asheville 10, Greensboro 9

Hickory 8, Rome 7

Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 12, Bowling Green 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Asheville at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, noon

Greenville at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.