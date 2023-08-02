Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby’s auction

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby’s auction

Sotheby's Vice President Brahm Wachter looks at the display of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Sotheby's Vice President Brahm Wachter looks at the display of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The back of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey, from is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The back of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey, from is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A Lakers NBA Playoff Championship 1972 game ticket is showcased as part of the memorabilia of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals' Championship Clinching' Jersey auction, being previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A Lakers NBA Playoff Championship 1972 game ticket is showcased as part of the memorabilia of Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals' Championship Clinching' Jersey auction, being previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A collection of Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia from Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals including trading cards, magazines, newspapers and photographs are previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals jersey along with a collection of memorabilia will be offered in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A collection of Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia from Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals including trading cards, magazines, newspapers and photographs are previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals jersey along with a collection of memorabilia will be offered in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey, from the first ever championship for the Los Angeles Lakers, center, is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals 'Championship Clinching' Jersey, from the first ever championship for the Los Angeles Lakers, center, is previewed at Sotheby's Los Angeles Gallery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The jersey is being offered along with a collection of memorabilia in an online sale Aug. 28-Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By The Associated Press
 
Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction.

Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.

The 7-foot-1 Chamberlain anchored the team that won the Lakers’ first NBA title. Playing with a broken hand, he had 24 points and 29 rebounds in Game 5 against New York and was named Finals MVP.

Chamberlain died at age 63 in 1999.

“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.”

The jersey is being offered with a collection depicting it in magazines, newspapers, photographs, trading cards and more. It will be on display for the public at the Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery from August 2 to August 31.

Chamberlain is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and a four-time NBA most valuable player. He scored 100 points in a game in 1962 — a record that still stands.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba