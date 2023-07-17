FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon trophy keeps him at No. 1. Marketa Vondrousova’s lifts her to No. 10

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
1 of 3 | 

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, right, to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
2 of 3 | 

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, left, speaks with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur as she leaves the court after beating her in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
3 of 3 | 

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, left, speaks with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur as she leaves the court after beating her in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz held onto No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, and Marketa Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title pushed her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list.

Vondrousova jumped 32 places from No. 42 thanks to her 6-4, 6-4 win against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women’s champion at the grass-court major.

Alcaraz’s 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat of Djokovic on Sunday marked the third time in the past four major tournaments that the men’s title match determined who would be at No. 1.

At last September’s U.S. Open, Alcaraz became the first teenager to lead the ATP by beating Casper Ruud in the final. At January’s Australian Open, it was Djokovic — who has spent more weeks atop the rankings than anyone in tennis history — who assured himself of being at No. 1 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz, a Spaniard who turned 20 in May, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, have been trading the highest spot this season. Alcaraz now enters his 29th week there.

“He’s proven that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt,” said Djokovic, who had won four consecutive titles at Wimbledon and was seeking a 24th Grand Slam trophy overall.

Iga Swiatek could have relinquished her 15-month hold on the WTA’s No. 1 ranking to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon but remained there Monday.

Swiatek lost in the quarterfinals; Sabalenka lost in the semifinals.

The top seven slots in the women’s rankings stayed the same Monday, with 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina remaining at No. 3, followed by Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Jabeur and Coco Gauff.

Elina Svitolina, who made it all the way to the semifinals just three months after returning to the tour from maternity leave, rose 49 places from No. 76 to No. 27.

The big mover in the men’s rankings was Chris Eubanks, a 27-year-old from Atlanta who played college tennis at Georgia Tech. His run at the All England Club allowed Eubanks to go from a career-high No. 43 to a new personal best of No. 31.

Making his Wimbledon debut, Eubanks eliminated No. 5 seed Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie on the way to his first major quarterfinal before losing to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

There were no changes among the first 13 ATP ranking spots.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports