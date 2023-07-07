Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
World News

8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening condition’ after deadly school car crash in Wimbledon

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 of 6 | 

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
2 of 6 | 

Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
3 of 6 | 

Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers leave as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
4 of 6 | 

Police officers leave as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
5 of 6 | 

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer stands guard at a cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
6 of 6 | 

A police officer stands guard at a cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAN PYLAS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — An 8-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age, London police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police also said a woman in her 40s is in critical condition following the crash Thursday in southwest London.

A Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls aged between 4 and 11.

Other news
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, plays a steel pan accompanied by musician Len 'Boogsie' Sharpe, left, and Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives, right, at the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove pan yard in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Blinken is in Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, Heads of Government meeting. (AP Photo/Jermaine Cruickshank)
Caribbean leaders seeking discounted oil criticize US sanctions against Venezuela
Caribbean leaders are denouncing U.S. economic sanctions against oil-rich Venezuela and say they’ve been forced to buy costlier petroleum elsewhere as they struggle with tight budgets.
FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest
The Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.

Police said the crash, which occurred while the children were having an end-of-year party in the garden, was not terror-related.

The Met said a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further investigation until later in the month. She was also taken to a hospital but her life was not in danger, police said. It was unclear whether she was still hospitalized.

A number of other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were also taken to the hospital but were not in critical condition, police said.

On Thursday, London’s ambulance service said 16 people, including the girl who died, were treated at the scene for injuries. Ten of them were later hospitalized.

The Met said that it understands that the school-age children who were injured were pupils at the school and that the injured adults were parents or carers, not staff members.

“It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, the local police commander for southwest London.

“This was the largest local policing deployment in southwest London since 2017 and our officers, along with members of the other emergency services, were met with a challenging and traumatic scene,” she said.

The crash occurred about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. Unlike the grand slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Members of the Wimbledon Common Golf Club, which is opposite the site of the crash, held a minute’s silence outside the school gates on Friday afternoon.

The group stood on the road to pay its respects and laid flowers.

“It’s just so sad to lose someone so young,” said the club’s chairman, Peter Thompson.