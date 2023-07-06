Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

A view of the scene of an incident at a primary school, in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say seven children and two adults were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon in southwest London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

A view of the scene of an incident at a primary school, in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say seven children and two adults were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon in southwest London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror related.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.

Other news
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after crashing through the wall on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Laconia, NH. The car struck the busy Looney Bin Bar & Grill and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said. (Laconia Fire Department via AP)
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.
This photo provided by Maharashtra state Chief Minister's Office shows chief Minister Eknath Shinde, front in white, and Deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visit the site of a bus accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra state, India, Saturday, July 1, 2023. A tire blowout caused the bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people early Saturday, police told local media. (Maharashtra state Chief Minister's Office via AP)
25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India
Police in western India say a tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people.
CORRECTS DATE - People stand near the wreckage of vehicles after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya, Friday, June 30, 2023, at a location known for crashes about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Dozens were killed when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders on Friday evening, police said. (AP Photo)
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say
A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a crash on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. Five people were killed and one was injured in the fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
5 people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway
Five people are dead — including two 15-year-olds — and another person has major injuries after a single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover, stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

“There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it and given the scale of the response from emergency services,” said Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament. “This is a very serious incident.”

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. Unlike the grand slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.