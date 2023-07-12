President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semifinals. Queen Camilla sits in Royal Box

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 of 5 | 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus looks on during her women's singles match against Madison Keys of the US on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
2 of 5 | 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus looks on during her women’s singles match against Madison Keys of the US on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A close-up of the tattoo on the arm of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she plays a return to Madison Keys of the US in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
3 of 5 | 

A close-up of the tattoo on the arm of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she plays a return to Madison Keys of the US in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madison Keys of the US returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
4 of 5 | 

Madison Keys of the US returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Camilla speaks with Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the AELTC as she sits in the Royal Box on Centre court on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
5 of 5 | 

Britain’s Queen Camilla speaks with Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the AELTC as she sits in the Royal Box on Centre court on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By CHRIS LEHOURITES
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time, with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022.

Sabalenka, a Belarusian who is seeded second at the All England Club, had to sit out last year’s competition along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. She advanced Wednesday by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

“It really feels amazing to be back in the semifinals. I can’t wait to play in my second semifinal at Wimbledon,” said Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Karolina Pliskova in 2021. “Hopefully I can do better than I did last time.”

Other news
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic clenches her fist after winning the first set against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Unseeded Karolina Muchova to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open women’s final
No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French Open championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, waits on the net as Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, walks off the court without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Belarus’ Sabalenka waits for a handshake from Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina at French Open, meets media
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has spoken at a postmatch news conference after beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French Open lets Belarus’ Sabalenka skip standard news conference after questions about Ukraine war
Top tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has been allowed to avoid a traditional postmatch news conference at the French Open after saying she did not feel safe when a reporter asked about the war in Ukraine during previous question-and-answer sessions.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
At French Open, Sabalenka of Belarus refuses to answer questions about war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka, a Belarusian tennis player seeded No. 2 at the French Open, declined to answer questions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after she won a match on Wednesday.

The victory improved Sabalenka’s record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. She won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open before her five wins so far on the grass at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka also improved her record to 6-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches, and she did so despite much of the cheering going toward Keys on Wednesday.

“Thank you so much for the atmosphere, even though you supported her more,” Sabalenka said on court. “I still enjoyed playing in front of you guys.”

Sabalenka will next face either defending champion Elena Rybakina or Ons Jabuer. They were playing in another quarterfinal match on Centre Court.

Later Wednesday in the men’s quarterfinals, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to face Holger Rune on Centre Court. Daniil Medvedev was to play Chris Eubanks on No. 1 Court.

Queen Camilla was in attendance on Day 10 of the tournament, about a week after Kate, the Princess of Wales, sat in the Royal Box.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports