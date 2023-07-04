FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. (Tara Goodall via AP)
Princess Kate visits Wimbledon. Rain interrupts play for the 2nd straight day

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women’s singles match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australia’s Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, second rear left, Princess of Wales, applauds as she attends a tennis match betweeen Katie Boulter against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. ( John Walton/PA via AP)
Britain’s Kate, second rear left, Princess of Wales, applauds as she attends a tennis match betweeen Katie Boulter against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. ( John Walton/PA via AP)

Austria's Dominic Thiem stands under an umbrella after it started raining as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Austria’s Dominic Thiem stands under an umbrella after it started raining as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Debbie Jevans, left, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Debbie Jevans, left, as they watch the first round women’s singles match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australia’s Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson as they watch the first round women’s singles match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australia’s Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, watches the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, watches the first round women’s singles match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australia’s Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday and is expected to sit in the Royal Box when play begins on Centre Court.

Showers interrupted play on Day 2 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, just like it did on the opening day.

Matches began on most courts shortly after 11 a.m. at the All England Club, but the tarps came out as the rain came down about an hour later.

Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Not to compete. He’ll be feted for his record-setting career at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Rain is forecast for much of the day Tuesday in southwest London.

The only two courts at Wimbledon with retractable roofs, Centre Court and No. 1 Court, were not scheduled to have matches until later in the day.

Elena Rybakina will open Tuesday’s Centre Court play against American opponent Shelby Rogers — the traditional spot for the defending women’s champion. The defending men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, had the honor of starting play in the main stadium on Day 1.

Djokovic’s match was delayed by rain Monday, and he even helped dry the court before play resumed. The seven-time champion ended up beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports