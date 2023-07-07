FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Madison Keys of the US returns to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Madison Keys of the US returns to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Spain's Paula Badosa returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk places a bag of ice on her head as she tries to keep cool during a break as she plays Spain's Paula Badosa in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova reached the third round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row, nine years after winning the second of her two titles at the All England Club.

The 33-year-old Czech, who was injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Friday on Day 5 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The left-handed Kvitova first won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and then added another in 2014. She has only reached one other Grand Slam final, losing to Naomi Osaka in the deciding match at the 2019 Australian Open.

Madison Keys, an American who won the Eastbourne International title on grass ahead of Wimbledon, also reached the third round. The 25th-seeded Keys defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3.

Keys will next face Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk. She advanced when Paula Badosa retired from their match with a back injury with Kostyuk leading 6-2, 1-0.

Badosa is dating Stefanos Tsitsipas and social media has been filled with photos and videos of the two of them lately.

“It’s amazing to have him supporting me. As you know, we have a very good relationship,” Badosa said. “We’re there for each other, so it’s nice to have him. But not only in this tournament. It’s nice to have him in general.”

Tsitsipas will continue his second-round match against two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray later Friday on Centre Court. That match was suspended Thursday with Murray leading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic are also scheduled to be on Centre Court, but playing in the third round.

In the second round, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports