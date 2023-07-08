FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Sports

The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament, with only one match completed Saturday before play was suspended on all outside courts.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova nearly made it in time, leading Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 4-6 on No. 2 Court when the rain started.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums is expected to get started as scheduled.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be first on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry in the third round. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, is then scheduled to meet Bianca Andreescu and defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be first against Marton Fucsovics, followed by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Blinkova.

