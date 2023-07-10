FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Sports

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva shows her inexperience at Wimbledon as Madison Keys advances

Russia's Mirra Andreeva sits in her chair during a change of ends break as she plays Madison Keys of the US in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva sits in her chair during a change of ends break as she plays Madison Keys of the US in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning a point against Madison Keys of the US in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning a point against Madison Keys of the US in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Madison Keys of the US returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Madison Keys of the US returns to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Madison Keys of the US celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Mirra Andreeva in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Madison Keys of the US celebrates after winning a point against Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Russia's Mirra Andreeva leaves the court after losing to Madison Keys of the US in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva leaves the court after losing to Madison Keys of the US in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Britain's Katie Boulter in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina returns to Britain’s Katie Boulter in a women’s singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina returns to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia receives treatment during a medical timeout as she plays Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia receives treatment during a medical timeout as she plays Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a women’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia waves as she leaves the court after she was forced to retire injured from her women's singles match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia waves as she leaves the court after she was forced to retire injured from her women’s singles match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

By CHRIS LEHOURITES
 
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — After a week of showing her maturity at her first Wimbledon, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva showed her inexperience on Monday.

The Russian qualifier, who had won all six of her matches on grass to reach the fourth round at the All England Club, let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss on No. 2 Court.

Andreeva took the first set and led 3-0 in the second — winning nine of 10 games in one stretch — before Keys turned things around. Frustrated at one point, Andreeva threw her racket and received a warning from Swedish chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell.

In the final game, Andreeva slipped while going for a ball and the racket again went flying out of her hand.

Engzell docked the Russian a point for a second thrown racket, giving Keys a match point. Andreeva argued the call, pleading her case.

“I didn’t throw the racket. I fell,” Andreeva told Engzell. “I slid and then I fell.”

The call stood, however, and Keys then finished off the match to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

“Coming out here, you know that she’s a really great player. But you don’t want to be the player that loses to her for her to get to her first quarter,” Keys said on court. “I’ve fallen short a few times and it’s great to be back in the quarterfinals here at Wimbledon.”

Keys has reached the semifinals at the other three Grand Slam tournaments, including a run to the final at the U.S. Open in 2017, but her only other quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club ended at that stage.

Andreeva, the latest teen sensation in tennis, was the youngest player in the Wimbledon draw. She was bidding to become the youngest player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Anna Kournikova in 1997.

Keys will next play either second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year and has a 15-1 record in major tournaments in 2023.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina also reached the quarterfinals. She advanced when Beatriz Haddad Maia retired from their match with a hip injury with Rybakina leading 4-1.

Also Monday, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will resume his fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Centre Court. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will then face 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur before top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports