Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina returns to Poland’s Iga Swiatek in a women’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April.
Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports