Sports

Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach the final and near an eighth title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, embraces Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts with the crowd after holding his serve against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic lays on the court after slipping against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he wins the first set against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italy's Jannik Sinner races to return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jelena Djokovic, top center, the wife of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, and his coach Goran Ivanisevic, center, watch as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic watches the men's singles semifinal match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Court One to practice ahead of his men's singles semifinal match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, serves to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, embraces Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — This was the moment. If Novak Djokovic was going to be stopped in the Wimbledon semifinals, if his much younger and harder-hitting opponent, Jannik Sinner, was going to turn things around Friday, the monumental comeback required would need to start immediately.

Djokovic knew it. Sinner knew it. The 15,000 or so Centre Court spectators knew it.

After taking the first two sets, Djokovic trailed 5-4 in the third, and a flubbed forehand made the game score 15-40 as he served. Two chances for Sinner to finally break. Two chances for him to actually take a set. Djokovic hit a fault, which drew some sounds of approval from the stands. Djokovic sarcastically used his racket and the ball to applaud the noise-makers, then flashed a thumbs up.

He can back up any such bravado. Djokovic simply does not lose at the All England Club lately. Or at any Grand Slam tournament, for that matter. So he calmly collected the next four points to claim that game, looked toward the crowd and mockingly pretended to wipe away a tear. Twenty minutes later, the match was over, and the 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Sinner allowed Djokovic to close in on a record-tying eighth title at Wimbledon and fifth in a row.

“The third set could have gone his way,” said Djokovic, who will meet No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for the trophy on Sunday. “It was really, really, just a lot of pressure.”

Djokovic repeatedly served himself out of potential trouble, saving all six break points he faced, to reach his ninth final at the All England Club. It’s also his 35th final at all Grand Slam tournaments, more than any man or woman in tennis history.

As great as he is as a returner, as superb as his defense is — over and over, he would sprint and lean and stretch to reach a ball that extended a point until Sinner made a mistake — Djokovic possesses a serve that might be the part of his game he’s improved the most over his career.

That showed Friday, and it’s showed throughout this fortnight: In his half-dozen matches during the tournament, Djokovic has won 111 of his 114 service games and saved 20 of 23 break points.

“In the pressure moments, he was playing very good. Not missing,” Sinner said. “That’s him.”

The age gap between Djokovic, 36, and Sinner, 21, was the largest between Wimbledon men’s semifinalists in the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic would be the oldest champion at Wimbledon since professionals were first allowed to compete that year.

“I feel 36 is the new 26, I guess,” Djokovic said. “It feels good.”

Sinner is the one who hit serves at up to 132 mph and pounded one fault that clanged against the speed readout board in a corner of the arena with such force it sounded as if he might have broken the thing. Of more concern to Sinner: It was followed by another fault in a game he would get broken to trail 2-1 in the second set.

In truth, talented as Sinner is, he didn’t really generate any more frustration for Djokovic than chair umpire Richard Haigh did.

In one game in which Djokovic would face — and erase — a break point, he argued to no avail after forfeiting a point because Haigh called him for hindrance for letting out a lengthy yell while the ball was still in play. Moments later, Haigh issued Djokovic a warning for letting the serve-clock expire.

The hindrance ruling “could have changed the course of the match,” Djokovic said afterward. “I mean, I felt really nervous after that call from the chair umpire, but kind of managed to regroup.”

Indeed he did, continuing his bid to join Roger Federer as the only men to have won eight singles trophies at Wimbledon. Martina Navratilova won the women’s championship nine times.

Djokovic also is pursuing a 24th major singles championship overall. He got No. 22 at the Australian Open in January, and No. 23 at the French Open in June (his shoes have a small “23” stamped on the side).

If he wins Sunday, he will head to the U.S. Open in August with a chance at the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

With the main stadium’s retractable roof shut because of rain outdoors, the grass was slick and slippery during Djokovic vs. Sinner. Sinner slipped on the very first point; Djokovic on the third. And it kept happening to both. They repeatedly smacked the soles of their shoes with their rackets to try to remove grass and dirt that got stuck in there.

Taking on Djokovic represented a significant rise in the level of competition for Sinner. Until Friday, not only had he not faced a single seeded player, but he had gone up against opponents with these rankings: 79th, 85th, 98th and 111th.

No one in the half-century history of computerized tennis rankings — men’s and women’s — has spent more weeks at No. 1 than Djokovic, who currently is No. 2. But that number does not reflect his form at the moment.

This was Djokovic’s 46th major semifinal and Sinner’s first, and that seemed obvious at the most crucial junctures.

Sinner was quite close to reaching that stage a year ago at the All England Club: He took a two-set lead in the quarterfinals against Djokovic, who came all the way back to win in five.

That sort of work was not required on this afternoon. Djokovic never let it come to that.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports