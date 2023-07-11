FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Sports

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals and meets Jannik Sinner next at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
1 of 11 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks after winning his men's singles match against Russia's Roman Safiullin on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
2 of 11 | 

Italy’s Jannik Sinner speaks after winning his men’s singles match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev to win their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
3 of 11 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia’s Andrey Rublev to win their men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his match against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
4 of 11 | 

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin during their men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russia's Andrey Rublev falls as after attempting a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
5 of 11 | 

Russia’s Andrey Rublev falls as after attempting a return to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
6 of 11 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russia's Andrey Rublev looks around at the crowd as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
7 of 11 | 

Russia’s Andrey Rublev looks around at the crowd as he plays Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts after winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
8 of 11 | 

Russia’s Andrey Rublev reacts after winning a point against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
9 of 11 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italy's Jannik Sinner in action against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
10 of 11 | 

Italy’s Jannik Sinner in action against Russia’s Roman Safiullin during their men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russia's Roman Safiullin in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
11 of 11 | 

Russia’s Roman Safiullin in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner during their men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — As Novak Djokovic pursues more history-making victories and more milestones, he is well aware that every opponent he faces would love nothing more than to stop him.

“I know they want ... to win. But it ain’t happening, still,” he told the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer’s record for men.

Hearing the spectators’ loud reaction to that boast, Djokovic laughed and observed about himself: “Very humble.”

Other news
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar ‘not in life-threatening danger’ but remains in intensive care
The wife of former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger.”
FILE - Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia walks though the paddock at Albert Park ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, on March 30, 2023. Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was axed by McLaren at the end of last year. But he will now replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.
Spain's Pelle Bilbao crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Bilbao sprints to first Tour de France stage win as Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey
Pello Bilbao has sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory and also gained significant time in the overall standings.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Elina Svitolina has the Ukraine war and her baby in mind as she beats Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
Elina Svitolina is back in her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. She got there at Wimbledon by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets Tuesday.

His 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev was the 33rd in a row at the All England Club for Djokovic, moving him closer to a fifth consecutive championship and eighth overall there — which would pull him even with Federer on both counts.

“I feel,” Rublev said about Djokovic, “like he’s playing better and better.”

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is also pursuing a 24th career major trophy. He already set the men’s mark in that category by collecting No. 23 at the French Open last month, pulling ahead of Rafael Nadal. Federer is next on the list with 20.

The only real blip for Djokovic came when the No. 7-seeded Rublev broke him with a forehand winner to lead 5-4 at the outset, then served out the opening set.

From there, Djokovic saved all seven break points he faced and pulled away, dropping Rublev to 0-8 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

“Every time when he had a chance, this little chance,” Rublev said, “he (made) them. All of them.”

Well, not quite. Djokovic failed to convert any of his three break points in the opening set. After that? He went 5 for 9.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner, who made it to the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time by beating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 earlier Tuesday.

Djokovic has won both previous head-to-head meetings against Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. That includes in last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinals, when Djokovic dropped the first two sets before coming through in five.

“It’s for sure one of the toughest — if not the toughest — challenge,” Sinner said about playing Djokovic.

The other two men’s quarterfinals are Wednesday: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 6 Holger Rune, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. unseeded Chris Eubanks.

On Friday, Sinner will be the latest to attempt to stop Djokovic, who is two wins away from heading to the U.S. Open in August with his sights on the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

“Any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you on the court. ... Pressure is part of what we do. It’s part of our sport. It’s never going to go away, regardless of how many Grand Slams you win or how many matches you won or how many years you are playing professionally on the tour,” Djokovic said. “The pressure is paramount every single time I come out on the court, particularly here, the Centre Court of Wimbledon. But at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I have ever dreamed of, actually, and inspires me to play my best tennis.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports