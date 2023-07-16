Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a men’s singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a men’s singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

Other news
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates as she shows the trophy from the balcony of Centre Court after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Analysis: Wimbledon’s champion says a taste for McDonald’s makes her normal. But she’s unique
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she’s “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald’s during a Grand Slam tournament.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur speaks with Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales after losing to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Ons Jabeur gets consoled by Princess Kate after a loss at Wimbledon made her 0-3 in Slam finals
Ons Jabeur says her defeat in the Wimbledon final was the most painful loss of her career. Jabeur came up short against Marketa Vondrousova. The score was 6-4, 6-4.
Britain's Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands celebrate with family and friends after winning against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Skupski and Koolhof beat Granollers and Zeballos to win men’s doubles final at Wimbledon
Neal Skupski has become the second British player in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Wesley Koolhof to beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon
Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final.

