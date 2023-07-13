SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
Sports

Ukrainian player hopes Wimbledon mixed doubles title provides boost at home

Croatia's Mate Savic, right, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
1 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Mate Savic, right, and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's Mate Pavic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan in the mixed doubles final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
2 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan in the mixed doubles final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's Mate Savic, left, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
3 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Mate Savic, left, and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate beating Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatian soccer player Ivan Perisic, center, watches as Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan play against Croatia's Mate Savic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
4 of 4 | 

Croatian soccer player Ivan Perisic, center, watches as Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan play against Croatia’s Mate Savic and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Lyudmyla Kichenok hopes her Wimbledon mixed doubles title gives a boost to her fellow Ukrainians.

Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final on Thursday.

“I try to encourage the people in Ukraine with my performance,” the 30-year-old Kichenok said on court. “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.”

Other news
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina waves to the crowd as she leaves court after losing to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Ukraine’s Svitolina loses at Wimbledon despite getting a big boost from the boisterous crowd
The boisterous backing from the normally genteel crowd at Wimbledon was booming. Even raucous at times.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur kicks the ball after failing to chase down a volley by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Ons Jabeur is in a second consecutive Wimbledon final. She plays Marketa Vondrousova for the title
Ons Jabeur has defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.
FILE - Conchita Martinez holds up the trophy after winning the Ladies Singles Final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from Nov. 7-12. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev to win their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Is Novak Djokovic the favorite at Wimbledon? Of course he is
Novak Djokovic will carry winning streaks of 33 matches in a row at Wimbledon and 26 in a row at all Grand Slam tournaments into the semifinals at the All England Club.

The seventh-seeded pair won the title on Centre Court shortly after Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina lost her singles semifinal to Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3.

Kichenok earned her first major title in any format. She is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist in women’s doubles, including last year at Wimbledon.

For Pavic, it is a third Grand Slam championship in mixed doubles after titles at the 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Australian Open. In men’s doubles, Pavic is a three-time major champion, including the Wimbledon title in 2021.

Croatia soccer player Ivan Perisic was in the players’ box for Thursday’s match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports