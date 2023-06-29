FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions

FILE - Venus Williams returns to Spain's Garbine Muguruza under the closed roof of Centre Court during the women's singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2017. The first round of Wimbledon 2023 begins next week. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:

SURFACE

Grass courts

SITE

All England Club

SCHEDULE

Play begins Monday at what is now a scheduled 14-day tournament, because as of last year, there is play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 15; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 16.

SEEDINGS

Iga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women’s bracket, with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at No. 3 and Jessica Pegula at No. 4. Carlos Alcaraz is No. 1 among the men, followed by four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at No. 2, Daniil Medvedev at No. 3, and Casper Ruud at No. 4. The draw is Friday.

2022 WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

2022 MEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION

Novak Djokovic, Serbia

LAST YEAR AT WIMBLEDON

Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam trophy — at age 23 and ranked 23rd. It was the first Wimbledon women’s final since 1962 between a pair of players both making a debut in the title match at a major tournament. Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club and seventh overall there. It was also Djokovic’s 21st overall major title — a total he has since raised to a men’s-record 23.

WHO IS MISSING

Three superstars of the sport will not be competing at the All England Club: Roger Federer and Serena Williams have retired, and Rafael Nadal is injured, recovering from surgery for a hip problem that has sidelined him since January. Other top players absent from the brackets this time include 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza (taking a break from the tour), 2018 champion Angelique Kerber (taking time off after having a baby), 2019 champion Simona Halep (provisional doping ban) and four-time major winner Naomi Osaka (pregnant).

KEY STATISTICS

5-3 — Swiatek’s career record at Wimbledon, her least-successful major tournament.

19 — Consecutive Wimbledon titles won by Federer, Djokovic, Nadal or Andy Murray.

PRIZE MONEY

Total prize money for Wimbledon is rising to nearly 45 million pounds (about $56.5 million), which is more than 10% higher than 2022 and more than 15% higher than in 2019, the last pre-pandemic edition of the tournament. The two singles champions will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million).

