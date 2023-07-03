FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
Sports

Roger Federer will be celebrated at Wimbledon. A pregnant Serena Williams declined an invitation

In this undated photo released by Kensington Palace on Saturday, June 24, 2023, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, speak on No.3 Court during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, England for a behind-the-scenes look at work of the ball boys and girls who are a key part of the tennis tournament. (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC via AP)
1 of 4 | 

In this undated photo released by Kensington Palace on Saturday, June 24, 2023, Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, speak on No.3 Court during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, England for a behind-the-scenes look at work of the ball boys and girls who are a key part of the tennis tournament. (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Serena Williams, left, holds her trophy, as she looks over at her sister Venus, after defeating her in the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, London on July 5, 2003. How many total titles have Venus and Serena Willams won at the All England Club? (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
2 of 4 | 

FILE - Serena Williams, left, holds her trophy, as she looks over at her sister Venus, after defeating her in the Women’s Singles final on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, London on July 5, 2003. How many total titles have Venus and Serena Willams won at the All England Club? (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 3, 2022. Roger Federer will be celebrated at Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, honoring him for his men's-record eight championships at the All England Club. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - Switzerland’s Roger Federer waves during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 3, 2022. Roger Federer will be celebrated at Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, honoring him for his men’s-record eight championships at the All England Club. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Roger Federer will be celebrated at Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, honoring him for his men's-record eight championships at the All England Club. The head of the club said that Serena Williams also was invited to the tournament this year but declined; she is pregnant. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France’s Harmony Tan in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Roger Federer will be celebrated at Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, honoring him for his men’s-record eight championships at the All England Club. The head of the club said that Serena Williams also was invited to the tournament this year but declined; she is pregnant. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. No, not to compete: He’ll be feted for his record-setting career at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Federer, who announced his retirement last year, won eight of his 20 Grand Slam singles championships at the All England Club, the most ever by a man — a mark that Novak Djokovic will try to equal this year.

Martina Navratilova set the overall standard by claiming nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

“Pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow, and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts, just to honor him as the man holding the most Gentleman’s Singles titles here at Wimbledon,” All England Club chairman Sally Bolton said Monday, the first day of action at the two-week event.

MORE WIMBLEDON COVERAGE
Venus Williams from the US practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, ahead of the championships which start on Monday, on Thursday June 29, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek win on Day 1 at Wimbledon, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff in action
Australia's Nick Kyrgios practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, Saturday July 1, 2023, ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships which start on Monday. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Nick Kyrgios withdraws on eve of Wimbledon with a wrist injury. He was the runner-up last year

“We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you, I think, for us, certainly, for all the memories,” Bolton said.

She said that Serena Williams, who won seven of her 23 major singles trophies at Wimbledon, was invited, too, “but ... she’s pregnant, so understandably couldn’t travel.”

Williams also retired after last season.

“(We) of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year,” Bolton said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports