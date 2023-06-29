FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns

FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Swiatek is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fiule)
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka , of Belarus, celebrates her victory against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during their women's final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Sabalenka is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina prepares to serving during a semifinal match against Latvia's Jeļena Ostapenko at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Friday, May 19, 2023. Rybarkina is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
FILE - Jessica Pegula plays a shot against Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023. Pegula is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
FILE - Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the championship match at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 9, 2023. Jabeur is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
FILE - Coco Gauff plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gauff is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Muchova is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
FILE - Venus Williams returns a shot to Alison Van Uytvanck, of Belgium, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. Venus Williams is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Here are some of the women to watch at Wimbledon, which begins at the All England Club on Monday:

IGA SWIATEK

Seeded: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Poland

Age: 22

2023 Record: 37-6 (Playing at Bad Homburg Open this week)

2023 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 14

Grand Slam Titles: 4 — French Open (3: 2020, 2022, 2023), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-Lost in 3rd Round, 2021-4th, 2019-1st, 2018-Did Not Play, 2017-DNP

Aces: Coming off a title at the French Open. ... Career mark of 5-3 at Wimbledon is by far her worst at a major. ... Only Grand Slam tournament where she has not at least reached the semifinals. ... A year ago, her 37-match unbeaten streak, which included six tournament titles, ended with a third-round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon. ... Took over at No. 1 in the rankings in April 2022 after Ash Barty retired.

She Said It: “I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are.”

ARYNA SABALENKA

Seeded: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Belarus

Age: 25

2023 Record: 35-7

2023 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 13

Grand Slam Titles: 1 — Australian Open (2023)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-Barred, 2021-SF, 2019-1st, 2018-1st, 2017-2nd

Aces: Like other players from Russia and Belarus, was not allowed to compete at Wimbledon in 2022 because of the invasion of Ukraine. That ban was lifted by the All England Club this year. ... Faced two opponents from Ukraine at this year’s French Open; stayed away from news conferences after two other matches when she said she was uncomfortable with questions being asked about the war. ... First career Grand Slam title came in January at Melbourne Park. She credited both an improved serve — she worked with a biomechanics expert to retool the motion — and improved outlook. ... Only woman to reach at least the semifinals at the past three majors.

She Said It: “I felt disrespected. I felt like a journalist (tried) to put the words in my mouth. I didn’t feel comfortable. This is just the way I felt.”

ELENA RYBAKINA

Seeded: 3

Career-Best Ranking: 3

Country: Kazakhstan

Age: 24

2023 Record: 31-8

2023 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 5

Grand Slam Titles: 1 — Wimbledon (2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-Won Championship, 2021-4th, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Aces: Defending champion at Wimbledon. ... Withdrew before the third round of the French Open and before her opening match at a grass-court tune-up tournament in England because of a viral illness. ... Was the runner-up at the Australian Open in January. ... Nearly completed the so-called Sunshine Double on hard courts this season, winning title at Indian Wells, California, in March, then reaching final at Miami in April. ... Big serve is as dangerous as any on tour; has 316 aces this season, 50 more than anyone else.

She Said It: “For sure, that’s the goal, to be in the second week of all the Grand Slam, to play finals.”

JESSICA PEGULA

Seeded: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 3

Country: United States

Age: 29

2023 Record: 27-10

2023 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 2

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Quarterfinals, French Open (2021, 2022, 2023), Australian Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-3rd, 2021-2nd, 2019-1st, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Aces: Reached the WTA Finals for the first time last season after cracking the Top 10 for the first time. ... Breakthrough season included three Slam quarterfinals before a loss to the No. 1 seed and eventual champion each time: Ash Barty at Australian Open; Iga Swiatek at French Open and U.S. Open. ... Coached by David Witt, who used to work with Venus Williams. ... Parents own NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

She Said It: “I’m good with being under the radar; I’m good with not being under the radar. I mean, whatever. It doesn’t really matter.”

ONS JABEUR

Seeded: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Tunisia

Age: 28

2023 Record: 16-9

2023 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 4

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-Runner-Up, 2021-QF, 2019-1st, 2018-2nd, 2017-1st

Aces: Breakthrough 2022 included runs to the finals at Wimbledon and U.S. Open. ... First woman from North Africa and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. ... Half of her four career titles were earned on grass courts. ... Represented by management company founded by Naomi Osaka and her agent. ... Husband is her fitness trainer.

She Said It: “We always want to do better, unless we win the title.”

COCO GAUFF

Seeded: 7

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: United States

Age: 19

2023 Record: 27-10 (Playing at Eastbourne this week)

2023 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-3rd, 2021-4th, 2019-4th, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Aces: Became a star at age 15 at Wimbledon, when she was the youngest qualifier in tournament history and beat Venus Williams in the first round before making it all the way to the fourth round. ... Made the final at the French Open last year in singles and doubles. ... Has been ranked No. 1 in doubles. ... In 2022, became youngest American woman since 1994 to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. Also earned doubles berth.

She Said It: “Every time I go back to Wimbledon, I get those memories of that run. I feel it’s just going to be like that for the rest of my career.”

KAROLINA MUCHOVA

Seeded: 16

Career-Best Ranking: 16

Country: Czech Republic

Age: 26

2023 Record: 25-8

2023 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 1

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2023)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-1st, 2021-QF, 2019-QF, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Aces: Reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open by saving a match point and winning the last five games against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. ... Plays a varied game that includes plenty of spins and angles but also forays to the net. ... Ranks 10th on tour among players with more than 25 matches this season by winning 75% of her service games. ... Wimbledon is the only major where she has reached the quarterfinals twice.

She Said It: “To call myself a Grand Slam finalist, it’s an amazing achievement and, for sure, big motivation for me to work in the future and to get a chance again to play for these big titles.”

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seeded: N/A

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: United States

Age: 43

2023 Record: 2-3

2023 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 49

Grand Slam Titles: 7 — Wimbledon (5: 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008), U.S. Open (2: 2000, 2001)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2022-DNP, 2021-2nd, 2019-1st, 2018-3rd, 2017-RU

Aces: Making her 24th appearance in singles at the All England Club after receiving a wild-card invitation. ... Hadn’t played since early January until returning to action at a grass-court event in the Netherlands in June. ... In addition to her five singles championships at Wimbledon, she was the runner-up four times, including three to her now-retired younger sister, Serena.

She Said It: “I’m trying to get better every day. I think that, no matter what happens to you in life, you always hold your head up high. You give a hundred, million percent. That’s what I do every single day. That’s something that I can be proud of.”

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports