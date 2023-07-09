Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine

FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
BBC suspends presenter
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
Sports

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after losing to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 of 3 | 

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after losing to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in a women’s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning the second set during the women's singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
2 of 3 | 

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates winning the second set during the women’s singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
3 of 3 | 

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women’s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Victoria Azarenka said it “wasn’t fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina on Sunday.

Azarenka, who’s from Belarus, had just lost a third-set tiebreaker and — knowing that Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players after matches in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — walked directly to the umpire to shake hands.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also seemed to give a slight wave to Svitolina, who won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Other news
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz leave the court after their men's singles match was suspended due to the lateness of the hour on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon match against Hubert Hurkacz was suspended and will continue Monday
Novak Djokovic will need to put in some work to get to the Wimbledon quarterfinals as he seeks a fifth consecutive title and eighth overall at the All England Club.
FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, stands in front of a map displaying Missouri's 163 House districts in an office at the state Capitol, Jan. 14, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Democrat Crystal Quade shows off roller derby skills in Missouri governor campaign launch video
Missouri Democratic Rep. Crystal Quade is running for governor in 2024. The House Democratic minority leader announced her campaign in a Sunday video.
Russia's Anastasia Potapova serves to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve
Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream.
This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Police search for Northern California murder suspect who fled a hospital
Police are searching for a California man accused of murder who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning.

But as she gathered her equipment and began walking off No. 1 Court — where the crowd had been rooting for Svitolina — boos rained down.

“I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening,” Azarenka said, suggesting the crowd had been drinking. “It wasn’t fair. It is what it is. What can I do?”

It wasn’t clear if fans thought Azarenka snubbed Svitolina, but the Belarusian shook her head as she walked off and banged her hands or fists together over her head.

At the French Open, it was the other way around for Ukrainian players. Marta Kostyuk was booed when she didn’t shake hands at the net with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Svitolina said she was also booed in Paris.

“For me personally, I think the tennis organizations, they have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players,” Svitolina said. “I don’t know if it’s maybe not clear for people. Some people not really know what is happening. So I think this is the right way to do.”

The 33-year-old Azarenka, who moved from Belarus to the United States as a teenager, said she’s always had a good relationship with Svitolina.

“But what can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say,” Azarenka said. “She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited? Like, I mean, there’s no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports