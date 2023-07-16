Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei celebrate with their trophies after beating Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 of 8 | 

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei celebrate with their trophies after beating Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei celebrate after beating Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
2 of 8 | 

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei celebrate after beating Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, right, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei, second right, celebrate after beating Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
3 of 8 | 

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, right, and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei, second right, celebrate after beating Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, rear, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei after beating Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
4 of 8 | 

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, rear, and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei after beating Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens, front, in action against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
5 of 8 | 

Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens, front, in action against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei in the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Maryna Zanevska plays a return to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
6 of 8 | 

Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska plays a return to Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova during the first round women’s singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Maryna Zanevska plays a return to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
7 of 8 | 

Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska plays a return to Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova during the first round women’s singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei react after winning a point against Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens in the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
8 of 8 | 

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei react after winning a point against Australia’s Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic won their second Wimbledon doubles title as a pairing by beating Elise Mertens of Belgium and Storm Hunter of Australia 7-5, 6-4 Sunday on Centre Court.

Hsieh converted their second match point with a backhand as the 2019 champions broke in the final game of the second set.

Strycova came out of retirement this year after giving birth to a son, and said she expects this to be her last Wimbledon.

Other news
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after losing a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets
Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court at Wimbledon for the first time in 10 years and he has some regrets about it.
Clervie Ngounoue of the US celebrates with her trophy after beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic in the girl's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Clervie Ngounoue of the U.S. and Henry Searle of Britain win the junior singles titles at Wimbledon
Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon.
Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates with the trophy after beating Britain's Alfie Hewitt to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Tokito Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champion
Tokito Oda became the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline after defeating Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair final.
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates as she shows the trophy from the balcony of Centre Court after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Analysis: Wimbledon’s champion says a taste for McDonald’s makes her normal. But she’s unique
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she’s “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald’s during a Grand Slam tournament.

“I couldn’t ask for a better finish,” Strycova said. “Last year I texted Su-Wei, ‘Let’s try to play Wimbledon 2023 just to come back and feel the atmosphere. There is no COVID anymore.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that. Let’s just have fun.’ Here we are with the trophy. It’s crazy.”

Hsieh has now won the women’s doubles title the last three times she played at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament — she also teamed up with Mertens to lift the trophy in 2021. The 2020 edition was canceled because of the pandemic, and she was injured in 2022.

It’s also a second straight Grand Slam title for Hsieh, who teamed up with Wang Xinyu of China to win the French Open doubles tournament in June.

Hsieh and Strycova are both 37, making them the oldest women’s doubles pair by combined age to even reach a Grand Slam final, breaking a mark set by Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond, who were 35 and 38, respectively, when they won the U.S. Open in 2021.

Mertens was looking for her fourth Grand Slam title overall, while Storm was trying to win her first.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports