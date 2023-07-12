Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka both make their way back into the Wimbledon semifinals

The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
Emmy nominations
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Sports

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka both make their way back into the Wimbledon semifinals

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur stretches to return to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
1 of 9 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur stretches to return to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to win their women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
2 of 9 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to win their women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning a point against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to win their women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
3 of 9 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates winning a point against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to win their women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning a game against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
4 of 9 | 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning a game against Madison Keys of the US during the women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
5 of 9 | 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A close-up of the tattoo on the arm of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she plays a return to Madison Keys of the US in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
6 of 9 | 

A close-up of the tattoo on the arm of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she plays a return to Madison Keys of the US in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
7 of 9 | 

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madison Keys of the US returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
8 of 9 | 

Madison Keys of the US returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madison Keys of the US in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
9 of 9 | 

Madison Keys of the US in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By CHRIS LEHOURITES
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — From where Ons Jabeur was sitting on Centre Court, a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals was as good as guaranteed.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian walked into the main stadium at the All England Club on Wednesday to play Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year’s final. Jabeur lost that time, but not this time — later joking that it was possibly thanks to the seating arrangements.

“When we entered the court, felt like a similar feeling of playing (the) same match against her. But I made sure I changed seats this time. I went for the other seat that she won (from) last year,” Jabeur said. “Maybe it’s the seat that made me win today.”

Other news
Christopher Eubanks of the US gestures to the crowd after losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Chris Eubanks’ magical Wimbledon ends with a loss to Daniil Medvedev, who now faces Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev has ended American Chris Eubanks’ surprising run at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals. Medvedev came back to beat Eubanks in five sets on Wednesday.
Britain's Queen Camilla speaks with Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the AELTC as she sits in the Royal Box on Centre court on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance
Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals and meets Jannik Sinner next at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer’s record of 46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals by getting to that round at Wimbledon with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Elina Svitolina has the Ukraine war and her baby in mind as she beats Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
Elina Svitolina is back in her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. She got there at Wimbledon by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets Tuesday.

Jabeur, who last year became the first woman from North Africa and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, beat the defending champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

She won eight of the final nine games, mixing her drop shots and slices throughout with some hard-hitting forehands and backhands.

“Last year maybe I wasn’t ready to play this kind of match,” Jabeur said. “I don’t regret last year. It happened for a reason. I always say it. It was meant to be this year. It was meant to be in the quarterfinals.”

After reaching last year’s Wimbledon final, Jabeur made it to the deciding match at the U.S. Open. In New York, she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina followed up her Wimbledon title with a first-round exit at that U.S. Open, but she then made the final at the Australian Open at the start of this year.

“Some moments I play really well, but was not consistent,” Rybakina said of Wednesday’s match. “Since physically (I) was not the greatest, then the wrong decisions came.”

For Jabeur to get back into the final, she will have to beat Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. The second-seeded Belarusian advanced by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

That match will be second on Centre Court on Thursday, after Elina Svitolina faces Marketa Vondrousova in the other women’s semifinal match.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the second straight time, with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022 along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

“I was really sad that I couldn’t play here last year,” Sabalenka said. “But at the same time I was thinking that, OK, it’s a good time to kind of, like, reset and start everything over again.”

Sabalenka’s victory improved her record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. She is the only former Grand Slam champion remaining in the women’s tournament.

Keys was trying to complete a full set of Grand Slam semifinal appearances but she lost for the second time in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Her only major final came at the 2017 U.S. Open, when she lost to Sloane Stephens.

So for Keys, the build-up to that final major of the season starts now.

“I’m always looking forward to the U.S. hard court swing. I’ve had a lot of success there. It’s some of my favorite tournaments,” Keys said. ”If I can just kind of keep up the hard work and continue to do what I did to build coming into this grass-court season, I think that there’s plenty of opportunity.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports