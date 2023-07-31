FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Plum scores 28, Gray has 27 and Aces beat Wings 104-91 to avenge most recent loss and reach 23-2

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Chelsea Gray added 27 points and eight assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-91 on Sunday to improve to 23-2.

A’ja Wilson had 22 points and six blocks as the Aces avenged one of their two losses this season. They have won seven games in a row, dating to an 80-78 loss in Dallas on July 8, and 16 of their last 17.

Alysha Clark scored 12 points and tied her career high of four 3-pointers on four attempts.

Wilson made a driving layup 40 seconds into the game for the first basket and the Aces led the rest of the way. Plum made two free throws to extend the lead to 79-61 late in the third quarter but Crystal Dangerfield and Arike Ogunbowale made back-to-back 3-pointers in a 15-0 run, capped when Dangerfield hit a pull-up jumper that pulled Dallas within three points with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Dallas (14-11) lost for just the second time since Natasha Howard made two last-second free throws to beat the Aces about three weeks ago.

Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds — eight offensive — for the Wings. Satou Sabally scored 19 points, Howard added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kalani Brown had 10 points.

Ogunbowale, the WNBA’s third-leading scorer with 21.9 points per game, had 14 points but made just 6 of 18 shots.

The Aces made 32 of 64 from the field, shot 52% (13 of 25) from 3-point range, hit 27 of 28 (96.4%) from the free throw line, and committed just eight turnovers.

Dallas, which has lost two of three games to the Aces this season — they play the fourth and final time this season on Aug. 8 — is the only team in the WNBA to beat Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut, the top-three teams in the standings. The Wings are four games behind the third-place Sun and nine back of the league-leading Aces.

Las Vegas, which averages a league-high 94.1 points, topped the 100-point plateau for the second consecutive game and the sixth time this season.

