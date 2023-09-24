Yom Kippur
New Orleans Saints
College football
NASA capsule returns to Earth
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

A’ja Wilson scores 34, leads Aces past Wings 97-83 in opener of the semifinal series

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center left, passes to guard Jackie Young while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) and guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) defend during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. . (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
1 of 7 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, center left, passes to guard Jackie Young while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) and guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) defend during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. . (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is pressured by Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims, left, and center Kalani Brown, right, during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
2 of 7 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is pressured by Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims, left, and center Kalani Brown, right, during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) tries to shoot past Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
3 of 7 | 

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) tries to shoot past Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) shoots over Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
4 of 7 | 

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) shoots over Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots a lay up during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
5 of 7 | 

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots a lay up during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends against Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) while she drives toward the hoop during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
6 of 7 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) defends against Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) while she drives toward the hoop during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale looks to shoot around Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
7 of 7 | 

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale looks to shoot around Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
By KIRK KERN
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, including 14 in the third quarter as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 97-83 on Sunday in the opening game of the WNBA semifinal playoff series.

Wilson, who earlier in the week earned the league’s defensive player of the year award, also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Kelsey Plum added 25 points for the top-seeded Aces, Jackie Young scored 19 and Chelsea Gray 13. Young also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Satou Sabally led the No. 4 seed Wings with 16 points while Arike Ogunbowale added 12.

The Aces dominated the first half, leading 45-36 on a Plum 3-pointer with 2:39 left. The Wings cut the lead to 49-45 at the half on a Sabally 3-pointer with 23 seconds to go. After a Kalani Brown steal, Ogunbowale missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have cut the lead to one at the half.

Other news
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, front right,is defended by Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, Sept 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Bonner and Allen lead Connecticut to a 78-63 win over New York in Game 1 of WNBA semifinal series
Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White applauds during the first half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA first-round basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Lynx, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Aces, Liberty, Sun and Wings set for WNBA semifinal playoff clashes
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Aces’ A’ja Wilson repeats as WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Wilson had 18 points and five rebounds in the first half while Plum added 12 points, all coming in the second quarter.

Howard had nine points in the half for the Wings.

The Aces built a six-point lead in the first quarter, but the Wings cut the lead to 20-19 by the end of the quarter.

The two teams resume their best-of-five series Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball