Delle Donne’s double-double leads Washington past Dallas 75-74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 75-74 on Friday night.

Washington’s Shakira Austin blocked Kalani Brown’s fast-break layup and Delle Donne sank a wide open 3-pointer at the other end for a 66-65 lead with 2:42 left. Delle Donne added a steal that led to Natasha Cloud’s layup for a three-point lead.

Ariel Atkins made seven straight free throws in the final minute for Washington. After she made two with 6.1 seconds left for a four-point lead, Satou Sabally sank a long 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to get Dallas within one. The Mystics successfully inbounded it and the clock expired.

Atkins finished with 16 points, Austin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Cloud added 10 points and eight assists for Washington (3-2).

Sabally had 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Dallas (3-2). Arike Ogunbowale also scored 18 points with six assists and Natasha Howard added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Ogunbowale tied it at 68-all by banking in a 3-pointer with 1:07 left, but the Wings didn’t make another field goal until Sabally’s shot.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports