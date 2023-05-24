AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 24, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2416.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2119.5253
Wilmington (Washington)2019.513
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1818.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1820.4745
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1621.432

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2315.622
Greenville (Boston)2019.500
Rome (Atlanta)2019.526
Asheville (Houston)1820.4865
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1820.4865
Hickory (Texas)1424.3519

___

Tuesday's Games

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 3

Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0

Greesboro 10, Bowling Greeen 6

Greenville 9, Rome 0

Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday's Games

Asheville at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, noon

Greenville at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

