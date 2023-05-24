High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|15
|.622
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|20
|19
|.500
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|19
|.526
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|20
|.486
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|20
|.486
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|24
|.351
|9
___
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 3
Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0
Greesboro 10, Bowling Greeen 6
Greenville 9, Rome 0
Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 3
|Wednesday's Games
Asheville at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, noon
Greenville at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 5:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.