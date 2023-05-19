High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|20
|.394
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|16
|.529
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|18
|17
|.514
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|22
|.353
|11
___
|Thursday's Games
Rome 4, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1
Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 4
Asheville 2, Greensboro 1
Aberdeen 4, Winston-Salem 1
Greenville 5, Bowling Green 4, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.