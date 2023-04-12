AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)31.750
Aberdeen (Baltimore)22.5001
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)22.5001
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)22.5001
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)13.2501
Wilmington (Washington)13.2501

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)201.000
Hickory (Texas)201.000
Rome (Atlanta)21.667½
Winston-Salem (CWS)11.5001
Greenville (Boston)12.333
Asheville (Houston)02.0002

___

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley 15, Aberdeen 1

Hickory 3, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Winston-Salem 5, Brooklyn 3

Greenville 7, Asheville 5

Bowling Greene 7, Rome 3

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

