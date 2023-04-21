April 21, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4
Greensboro 3, Greenville 2
Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 5
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 8, Bowling Green 7
Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 16, Greenville 6
Asheville 5, Winston-Salem 4
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 10, Rome 4
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 1
Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 3
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.