High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 21, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)93.750
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)84.6671
Wilmington (Washington)66.5003
Aberdeen (Baltimore)57.4174
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)48.3335
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)48.3335

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)73.700
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)64.6001
Hickory (Texas)64.6001
Asheville (Houston)46.4003
Greenville (Boston)47.364
Rome (Atlanta)47.364

___

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4

Greensboro 3, Greenville 2

Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 5

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 7

Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 5

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 16, Greenville 6

Asheville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 10, Rome 4

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 1

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 3

Friday's Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

