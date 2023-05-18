High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|19
|.424
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|15
|.545
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|17
|.500
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|19
|.441
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|21
|.364
|11
___
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 3
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 2
Asheville 5, Greensboro 3
Rome 3, Hickory 1
Aberdeen 13, Winston-Salem 3
Bowling Green 3, Greenville 2
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.