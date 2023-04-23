High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
___
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 2, 11 innings
Hudson Valley 3, Rome 2, 10 innings
Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 3
Greenville 13, Greensboro 5
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 3
Jersey Shore at, Aberdeen, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley 10, Rome 5
Winston-Salem 8, Asheville 5
Greensboro 4, Greenville 1
Hickory 4, Bowling Green 0
Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 5
Wilmington at Brooklyn, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 11 a.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, noon
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.