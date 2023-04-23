AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 23, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)104.714
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)95.6431
Wilmington (Washington)77.5003
Aberdeen (Baltimore)58.385
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)58.385
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)59.3575

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)84.667
Winston-Salem (CWS)84.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)66.5002
Asheville (Houston)57.4173
Greenville (Boston)58.385
Rome (Atlanta)58.385

___

Friday's Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 6

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings

Rome 8, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 7, Bowling Green 4

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 2, 11 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Rome 2, 10 innings

Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 13, Greensboro 5

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 3

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

<

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.