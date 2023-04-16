April 16, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1
Hickory 6, Wilmington 3
Greensboro 9, Jersey Shore 5
Brooklyn 8, Winston-Salem 3
Asheville 6, Greenville 5
Bowling Green 5, Rome 0
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1
Wilmington 3, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 4
Asheville 8, Greenville 5
Rome 10, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday's Games
Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Played
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
<