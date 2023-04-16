AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)62.750
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)53.6251
Wilmington (Washington)44.5002
Aberdeen (Baltimore)35.3753
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)35.3753
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)26.2504

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)51.833
Winston-Salem (CWS)42.6671
Asheville (Houston)33.5002
Hickory (Texas)33.5002
Rome (Atlanta)34.429
Greenville (Boston)25.286

___

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1

Hickory 6, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 9, Jersey Shore 5

Brooklyn 8, Winston-Salem 3

Asheville 6, Greenville 5

Bowling Green 5, Rome 0

Saturday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Wilmington 3, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 4

Asheville 8, Greenville 5

Rome 10, Bowling Green 5

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Played

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

