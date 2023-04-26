AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)115.688
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)115.688
Wilmington (Washington)87.533
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)78.467
Aberdeen (Baltimore)510.333
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)510.333

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)114.733
Hickory (Texas)96.6002
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)68.429
Asheville (Houston)68.429
Rome (Atlanta)69.4005
Greenville (Boston)510.3336

___

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2, 2nd game

Rome 7, Greesboro 2

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 4

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 11, Greenville 6

Asheville 14, Bowling Green 7

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, noon

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

