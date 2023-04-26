High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
___
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem 3, Hickory 2, 1st game
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2, 2nd game
Rome 7, Greesboro 2
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 4
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3
Hudson Valley 11, Greenville 6
Asheville 14, Bowling Green 7
|Wednesday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 11 a.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, noon
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.