High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)83.727
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)74.6361
Wilmington (Washington)65.5452
Aberdeen (Baltimore)56.4553
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)38.2735
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)38.2735

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)72.750
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)63.6671
Hickory (Texas)54.5562
Greenville (Boston)46.400
Rome (Atlanta)46.400
Asheville (Houston)36.3334

___

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4

Greensboro 3, Greenville 2

Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 5

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 7

Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 5

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

