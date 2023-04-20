High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|7
|2
|.750
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4
Greensboro 3, Greenville 2
Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 5
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 8, Bowling Green 7
Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday's Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.