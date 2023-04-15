AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 15, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)52.714
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)52.714
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)34.4292
Wilmington (Washington)34.4292
Aberdeen (Baltimore)25.2863
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)25.2863

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)501.000
Hickory (Texas)32.6002
Winston-Salem (CWS)32.6002
Asheville (Houston)23.4003
Greenville (Boston)24.333
Rome (Atlanta)23.400

___

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1

Hickory 6, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 9, Jersey Shore 5

Brooklyn 8, Winston-Salem 3

Asheville 6, Greenville 5

Bowling Green 5, Rome 0

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Played

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

