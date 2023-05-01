Wisconsin receiver Allen arrested on concealed weapon charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after officers found a gun on him at a block party over the weekend, Madison police said Monday.

Allen was one of more than 40 people arrested at the party Saturday on various charges.

Madison police captain Michael Hanson said Monday that police had referred the concealed weapon charge and a municipal alcohol-related charge to the district attorney’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether Allen had an attorney.

Hanson said Allen was being arrested for an alcohol-related violation when a search revealed the gun.

Hanson said the gun Allen was carrying was stolen. Hanson didn’t provide any details on who might have stolen it or how Allen came into possession of it.

Allen was released after posting bail.

Wisconsin officials have said they’re aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information.

Allen caught seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games last season. He entered the transfer portal midway through last season and posted on social media he was transferring to Minnesota, but he ended up staying at Wisconsin.

___

