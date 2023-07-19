A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Republican Paul Melotik wins special election in Wisconsin Assembly race

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Paul Melotik defeated Democrat Bob Tatterson in a special election Tuesday for a vacant Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s north suburbs, keeping the district in GOP hands.

Melotik’s win keeps the Republican majority in the Assembly at 64-35. That is two seats short of a supermajority, which would be enough to override a governor’s veto. But Republicans could have a supermajority if two or more Democrats are absent.

The seat was open after Republican Dan Knodl won a special election and is now serving in the state Senate. His win in that race this spring gave Republicans a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate, a power that allows them to remove state officials impeached in the Assembly.

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. Evers signed a bill into law on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, overhauling the way reading is taught in the state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that overhauls the way reading is taught in the state. The Republican-authored measure is designed to improve sagging readings scores and emphasizes phonics over memorization.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola waves to the crowd after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nola, Schwarber help the Phillies beat the Brewers 4-3 for their 4th straight victory
Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Wisconsin’s top elections administrator became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel's probe into the 2020 election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin’s top elections official met with FBI in 2020 election probe focusing on Trump
Wisconsin’s top elections official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election and pressure tactics by former President Donald Trump in battleground states he lost.

Melotik co-owns and operated several businesses and served in Ozaukee County and Town of Grafton government, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Tatterson, a retired engineer and adviser to start-up businesses, conceded the race after results were tallied.

Before winning a seat in the Senate, Knodl defeated Tatterson in a reelection bid for his Assembly seat in November.

Melotik, who chairs the finance committee in Ozaukee County, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he is interested in a spot on the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, a sought-after position for state lawmakers.