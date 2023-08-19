Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Sports

No. 19 Badgers may have to open the season without center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 of 4 | 

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wisconsin NCAA college football head coach Luke Fickell gestures on the first day of training camp in Platteville, Wisc., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Wisconsin NCAA college football head coach Luke Fickell gestures on the first day of training camp in Platteville, Wisc., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 of 4 | 

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin opens their season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin opens their season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 19 Wisconsin probably will have to open the season without center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell told reporters after Saturday’s practice that both players are dealing with foot injuries.

“We’ll definitely have them back,” Fickell said. “It’s just (a matter of) how soon.”

Wisconsin opens the season Sept. 2 by hosting Buffalo.

Other news
FILE - Florida running back Cam Carroll, left, is tackled by Florida edge Kelby Collins during the first half of the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Carroll will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament during a scrimmage, coach Billy Napier said Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Carroll, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Tulane, was expected to provide depth this fall behind Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida backup running back Cam Carroll is out for the season because of knee injury
FILE - A Longhorn Network flag is seen on a microphone prior to a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Now with Texas set to join the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorn Network is set to quietly fold into the SEC network, shuttering a pioneering effort that briefly rocked not just the Big 12, but college football. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Last rodeo for Longhorn Network, the Texas venture with ESPN that once rattled the Big 12
FILE - Boise State head coach Andy Avalos celebrates after the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game, Dec. 17, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. It’s been four years since Boise State last claimed a Mountain West championship. That might not seem like much of a drought, but for the Broncos it’s been a frustrating stretch of missed chances at the conference crown. “Being a successful team for us is defined by winning a championship,” Avalos said. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Boise State again the favorite in the Mountain West but seeking first title since 2019

Renfro earned first-team all-conference honors in 2021 while playing for a Fickell-coached Cincinnati team that reached the College Football Playoff from the American Athletic Conference. After missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, Renfro followed Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin.

“We’re hoping it’s three, four weeks,” Fickell said. “We don’t know exactly. We’ll get him back. It’s just how quickly will we get him. I don’t know that we can get him back for game one. Will we get him back game two or three? I hope. We’ll kind of see. It’s just a foot sprain.”

Nowakowski is a former walk-on who had made enough of an impression on the new staff that he was often working with the first-team offense during preseason camp.

“We’re hoping maybe four weeks, five weeks, six,” Fickell said of Nowakowski’s injury. “We don’t know.”

Wisconsin already was dealing with depth issues at tight end even before Nowakowski’s injury. Wisconsin announced at the start of preseason camp that tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach had both left the program. Cundiff has since stated on social media that he has ended his football career due to repeated injuries.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll