Wisconsin suspends LB Jordan Turner for violation of athletic department’s discipline policy

FILE - Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches an 11-yard pass against Wisconsin's Jordan Turner (54) and Justin Clark, obscured at rear right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, the Badgers’ second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy. Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s suspension Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, the Badgers’ second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department’s discipline policy.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s suspension Friday.

The school didn’t offer additional details or specifics, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. But Turner said via Twitter that “earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.”

“My parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn’t,” Turner said. “I made the wrong decision. I’m very disappointed and embarrassed and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans and the University of Wisconsin.

“I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward.”

OWI under Wisconsin law can be defined as operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired, depending on the circumstances of the situation.

Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only linebacker Maema Njongmeta among Wisconsin players. Turner also had five tackles for loss and two sacks. He was the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

School officials said Turner may continue to receive support service in the sports medicine facility, academic support center and the weight-training room during this suspension. But he’s prohibited from competition and practice pending a completion of the factual inquiry under the school’s discipline policy.

