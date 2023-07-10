FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry

FILE - Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches an 11-yard pass against Wisconsin's Jordan Turner (54) and Justin Clark, obscured at rear right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, the Badgers’ second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy. Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s suspension Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

FILE - Nebraska’s Marcus Washington (7) catches an 11-yard pass against Wisconsin’s Jordan Turner (54) and Justin Clark, obscured at rear right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, the Badgers’ second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy. Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s suspension Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s reinstatement Monday, which followed an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff.

Wisconsin hasn’t offered additional details or specifics on the reasons behind Turner’s suspension, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. After his suspension was announced on June 30, Turner said via Twitter that he had been cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.

OWI under Wisconsin law can be defined as operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired, depending on the circumstances of the situation.

Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only fellow linebacker Maema Njongmeta. He was the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

