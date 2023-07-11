FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
U.S. News

Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest

By HARM VENHUIZEN
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy killed in an accident at a Wisconsin sawmill appears to have been doing work allowed by state child labor laws when he was injured, police records obtained Tuesday show.

Michael Schuls was attempting to unjam a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods on June 29 when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved and caused him to become pinned in the machine, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office reports obtained by The Associated Press. Schuls died in the hospital two days later.

His death comes as lawmakers in several states, including Wisconsin, are embracing legislation to loosen child labor laws. States have passed measures to let children work in more hazardous occupations, for more hours on school nights and in expanded roles. Wisconsin Republicans back a proposal to allow children as young as 14 to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

Other news
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe
The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief.
FILE - An historical marker at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., is seen on Feb. 21, 2023. A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer. The state government approached two weeks without full spending authority on Tuesday, July 11, while loose ends remained untied. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Impasse on funding for Pennsylvania universities could mean higher tuition
A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL football minicamp in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge in Las Vegas
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday.

State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to determine whether workplace safety or child labor laws were violated.

Most work in sawmills and logging is prohibited for minors, but in Wisconsin, children 16 and older are allowed to work in planing mills like the one Schuls was stacking lumber in when the accident occurred. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, which sets the state’s labor standards, did not immediately return a voicemail left Tuesday.

Surveillance footage watched by sheriff’s deputies showed Schuls stepping onto a conveyor belt to unjam a machine that stacks the small boards used to separate piles of lumber while they dry. Schuls did not press the machine’s safety shut-off button before stepping onto the conveyor belt, according to police reports.

Roughly 17 minutes passed between when Schuls moved onto the conveyor belt and when a coworker discovered him stuck in the machine. Schuls had been working alone in the building while a supervisor operated a forklift outside, sheriff’s deputies reported.

First responders used a defibrillator and administered CPR before transporting Schuls to a hospital. He was later brought to a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee where he died. Florence County Coroner Jeff Rickaby said Tuesday that an autopsy identified the cause of death as traumatic asphyxiation.

“That’s caused by entanglement in a machine,” Rickaby said.

The Town of Florence is located near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and had a population of 641 people on the 2020 census. According to an obituary for Schuls, he attended Florence High School, where he played football, basketball, baseball and soccer.

“Our small community is in absolute shock,” a GoFundMe page set up for the Schuls family said.

Members of the family declined to comment. Schuls’ funeral was scheduled for July 15 in Florence.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.